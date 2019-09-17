Damn: Lighting Strikes Car Twice Back-To-Back

This is some dashcam footage from Novosibirsk, Russia of a car getting struck by lightning twice in row, proving the old adage that lightning never strikes the same place twice a dirty lie. What's next, two wrongs making a right? Swords out-mightying pens? The late bird catching the worm? Words speaking louder than actions? Pictures only being worth ten words? Accurately judging a book by its cover?! I just don't know what to believe anymore. Also, I'm not here to tell people how to live their lives, but that driver should probably consider some repentance.

Keep going for the video in higher quality.

Thanks to hairless, who's really hoping that fortune actually favors the fearful.