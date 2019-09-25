Damn, Calm Down: Two Grizzly Bears Doing Battle In The Middle Of The Road

September 25, 2019

grizzly-bear-fight.jpg


Because sometimes you want an audience instead of one of those trees that falls in the woods when nobody's around, this is a video from Northern British Columbia of two grizzly bears having some words (technically growls) then doing battle in the middle of the road. They sound really angry. What do you think they were fighting about? "My guess is one told the other to stop shitting in his woods." Haha, man -- I'd fight too if my neighbor tried to tell me that.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees Street Fighter's Zangief could have easily broken that fight up.

