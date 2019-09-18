Custom Truck With Body Installed Backwards Looks Perfectly Like A Truck Driving In Reverse

This is a video of Ron of Cape Cod, Massachusetts cruising around in his custom Chevrolet pickup truck that he mounted the body on backwards (in addition to a ton of other modifications I imagine) to give the appearance of the vehicle speeding around in reverse. The details while I see if I can walk backwards all the way to the bathroom without running into anybody or anything, then use a urinal backwards by peeing between my legs. I like to challenge myself:

"This video is of Ron's customized Chevrolet pick up truck. He modified the truck by installing the body onto the chassis in reverse, so the truck appears to be driving backwards when it is actually driving forwards. It was a 4-year project and was recently completed. The truck appears completely stock from the exterior. Only when looking at the interior can you see the steering wheel, seat, etc. have been reversed. The truck is registered and insured, and has passed the rigorous MA state safety inspection. Front blinkers now serve as brake lights, headlights serve as reserve lights, and taillights have been modified into headlights. Reactions to the truck are hilarious!"

Well, personal challenge failed -- my pants are soaked. "There's always tomorrow, GW." True! A new morning, a freshly dried and Febreezed pair of work khakis. But how many days will I hose myself before I achieve greatness? "I'm hoping a lot." You know what I really need? "I'm already your life coach." And dangit, you're the best one ever.

Keep going for the video while I beg Ron to let me ride in the bed for the most exciting trip of my life.

Thanks to Dougie, who agrees that, just like Ron here and hopefully me soon, dream it and you can achieve it.