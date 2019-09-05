Creature Feet, Realistic Animal Hoof Shoes And Boots

These are the Creature Feet made and sold by Etsy shop ChaosCostumes. The hoofed footwear (which all buyers have said are very easy to get used to and walk in) ranges in price from $185 (hooved shoes with fabric thigh-high leggings) to $325 (above, hoofed shoes with faux fur trim and faux fur leggings), and are even available attached to knee-high boots ($260) in case you want to get extra freaky deaky. Unfortunately, you know how I feel about getting extra freaky deaky. "You say you're not into it, but you are." Exactly, I should have been a politician.

Keep going for a bunch more examples.

Thanks to Jessica C, who agrees your dream of finally being Mr. Tumnus for Halloween are one step closer to reality.