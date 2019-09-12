Crazy Walking Chair Spotted At Burning Man

This is a short video of a Strandbeest style walking chair spotted at Burning Man. Pretty cool. Granted it might not be the fastest way to get around, but it's definitely the most appropriate for a person wearing a top hat and monocle, smoking a coal pipe, and flipping through the pages of a brass lingerie catalog. "Victorian's Secret." You really are my special someone, you know that?

Keep going for the video, but you're really not missing much only watching the gif.

Thanks again to Joanne, who agrees wheels aren't even that efficient anyways. What you need is a hundred little walking legs.