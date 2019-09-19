Cosplayer's Clever Darth Bender Costume At Dragon Con

This is a shot (technically two side by side) of cosplayer and IMGURian danpio1309's Darth Bender costume he wore at Dragon Con 2019, complete with requisite Slave Leela and booze in his chest compartment. Nicely done. And what if I told you that Darth Vader and Bender are actually the same character in different universes?! "There's no way even you believe that, GW." Well my mind is saying no, but my heart is saying...happy hour? Jesus, mind, it's not even 2PM. *mind whispering* Haha, TRUE *turns off monitor, grabs backpack* not having any drink specials has never stopped us before.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees despite what you may think, Darth Bender is probably not the father figure you'd want in your life.