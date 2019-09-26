Cool: Ran's Dragon, A Flexible Flying Strip Powered By Drone Propellers

This is 'Ran's Dragon', a flying machine constructed by a group of engineers out of eight hinged pieces of styrofoam insulation and four drone propellers to create a flexible flying ribbon. I assume it flies best in little to no wind, and probably not at all if it's gusty. Still, paint some scales on that thing and install a fire-breathing module up front and I guarantee we could frighten the local villagers out of at least half their wheat harvest.

Keep going for the video, as well as one of its less impressive previous test flights.

Thanks to Alex S, who agrees what good is watching an instructional movie like How To Train Your Dragon if you can't even find one to begin with?