Cool: A 3-D Printed, Hand-Mounted Rubber Band Gatling Gun

This is a video of creator of things Matthew David timelapse-assembling his 3-D printed Arcus hand-mounted rubber band gatling gun and demonstrating its firepower. Apparently, "Unlike most rubber band guns, the Arcus uses the energy from the rubber bands being shot out to rotate the barrels and continue the barrage." Clever. If you're interested in 3-D printing and assembling your own, the model files and tutorial can be found over at Instructables. If you're not interested in 3-D printing and assembling your own but still want one, you can put these pantyhose over your head and help me raid Matthew's workshop. "I'm in, hand 'em over." Well I have to take them off first!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Matty R, who agrees if you aren't randomly shooting rubber bands over your cubicle wall from time to time, are you even a team player?