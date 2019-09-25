This is the trailer for the upcoming full-length documentary 'Class Action Park', an in-depth look inside New Jersey's notorious Action Park, in operation from 1978 to 1996. The park was host to countless injuries and at least six deaths (four in the Tidal Wave Pool) caused by "poorly designed rides, under-trained, under-aged staff, intoxicated guests and staff, and a consequently poor safety record." Now that sounds like my kinda place. I can't even remember the last time I had fun without the chance of injury or death. Like just this morning on the bus I almost got hit by a pigeon. It was exhilarating! "Wait -- when you say on the bus, do you mean ON the bus?" Well I'm not paying $1.10 just to get to work.

Keep going for the trailer, which looks like a great time. Also feel free to leave your fondest memory of the park in the comments if you ever went. I want to live vicariously through your near-death experiences.

Thanks to Rachel, who agrees Peter Pan claiming inHook that, "To die would be a great adventure!" might not be the best lesson for impressionable young minds.