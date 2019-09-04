Cameraman Gets Headbutted Right In The Crotch By Rare Sheep

September 4, 2019

This is a clip from the BBC Animal Park Summer Special of a rare Cameroon sheep (one of the world's rarest breeds!) headbutting a cameraman right in the jewels the moment he stops covering them with his hand, leading me to no longer have to speculate why Cameroon sheep are so rare.

Keep going for the full video if you want to learn a little about Cameroon sheep.

Thanks to JR, who agrees not wearing proper protection to an animal park is your bad.

  • Ollie Williams

    POW! Right in the kisser!

    (I kiss with my peepee)

  • Closet Nerd

    Multiplicity.... one of Michael Keaton's BEST
    https://youtu.be/4Dwik4hNs8Y

    http://www.quickmeme.com/me...

  • Ollie Williams

    My wife thinks that is the worst movie that has ever been made.

  • Closet Nerd

    WHAT?! I just rewatched it last week. TWICE!!!
    Probably my favorite Michael Keaton movie. Such acting range for different characters.

  • Bling Nye

    "POW! Right in the pisser!"

    FTFY

  • Ollie Williams

    Nice.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Jeez... If you're gonna get rammed at work don't do it in front of the camera.

  • Bling Nye

    Prude.

  • Douchy McDouche

    What a butt-head.

  • Bling Nye

    G.O.A.T.

  • Closet Nerd

    He's horny

