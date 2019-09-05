But Why?: An Interactive Digital Foosball Table

This is a video demonstration of the interactive digital foosball table developed German multimedia company Realtime Department. Players still slide and turn the poles (please, no spinning), but everything else is digital. I like how you get to pick the colors of your team's uniforms, and that's probably the only thing I liked. Why not just play actual foosball with REAL physics? Are you worried somebody's going to eat the ball if they lose? "You've eaten the ball when you've lost, haven't you, GW?" I always eat the ball if I lose, but I've also never lost. I'm serious, we should play for beers sometime. And by beers I mean shots, and by shots I mean actual poison like with the skull and crossbones on the bottle and everything, I have a high tolerance and I feel like getting wild and cutting some rugs tonight. "Like dancing?" No, I have a sworn enemy who owns a rug store, we're going to destroy his inventory.

