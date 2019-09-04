Brewery Worker Opens Giant Metal Mashing Vessel, Instantly Floods Floor With Hot Mash

September 4, 2019

brewery-mishap.jpg

This is a video of a computer screen playing some security cam footage (I love videos shot like this) from a brewery where a worker opens a mashing vessel for cleaning and floods the floor with piping hot mash. Am I using the correct terminology? I'll be the first to admit when it comes to beer brewing I'm really only familiar with the finished product. REAL familiar -- know what I'm saying? "You're saying your girlfriend hates it whenever you bring up buttchugging at parties." Oh my God, she gets PISSED.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Carsten, who agrees it's just one of those days.

  • GeneralDisorder

    I have a pretty great job that's hard to complain about. I get paid while writing dumb comments on the internet. Granted that's not my job... It's tech support but seeing other people have a shitty day at work makes my day so much better.

  • hearevil

    not his fault, garbage communication here.

  • Corky McButterpants

    No use crying over spilt milk stout. 😭🤣😭

  • Emmitt Morgans

    Of course you know this means wort!

  • James Mcelroy

    could be mash, could be wort, hard to tell without more info.

