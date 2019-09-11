Beekeper Builds Functional Beehive Out Of LEGO

September 11, 2019

Sorry for the late start, we had some technical difficulties earlier, but hopefully everything should be smooth sailing from here.

This is a video of Israeli beekeeper Dvorat Hatavor showing off and demonstrating how he built a fully functional Langstroth style beehive out of LEGO bricks (allegedly with no identically colored bricks side-by-side, although I'm fairly certain I saw a few). You think the bees are proud to live in the most colorful hive on the block? I know I would be. Good looking, Dvorat -- we've got to protect the bees. Just this morning when I was taking the dogs out I saw a bee caught in a spiderweb on my porch and I thought oh no, poor bee, then when I got closer I realized it was a hornet and was like, haha, f*** you!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Shane F, who informed me he wants to know if the honey the bees produce is painful to step on. I, uh, I don't think that's how it works.

