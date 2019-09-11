Beekeper Builds Functional Beehive Out Of LEGO

Sorry for the late start, we had some technical difficulties earlier, but hopefully everything should be smooth sailing from here.

This is a video of Israeli beekeeper Dvorat Hatavor showing off and demonstrating how he built a fully functional Langstroth style beehive out of LEGO bricks (allegedly with no identically colored bricks side-by-side, although I'm fairly certain I saw a few). You think the bees are proud to live in the most colorful hive on the block? I know I would be. Good looking, Dvorat -- we've got to protect the bees. Just this morning when I was taking the dogs out I saw a bee caught in a spiderweb on my porch and I thought oh no, poor bee, then when I got closer I realized it was a hornet and was like, haha, f*** you!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Shane F, who informed me he wants to know if the honey the bees produce is painful to step on. I, uh, I don't think that's how it works.