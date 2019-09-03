Bearded Man With Knife Slices Water Filled Gallon Jug Into Rings

This is a short slow-motion video of a man who's probably no stranger to being banned from the milk aisle at the grocery store slicing a water filled gallon jug into rings with a very sharp knife and the blade skills of a samurai. But mostly just the really sharp knife thing, because he whiffs several times. I mean I could do that, right? "Without seriously injuring yourself and requiring medical attention?" Haha, now I never said that. Medic!

Keep going for the whole video while daydream about already being home cuddling my ninja sword.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees playing with knives in the yard is the start to a great weekend.