Bartender Sets Up 100+ Jägerbomb Chain Reaction

This is a video from the Flying Pig Downtown Hostel in Amsterdam of a 100+ Jägerbomb chain reaction (although the girl at the other end of the line does have to keep it going once, and almost twice). Granted I didn't actually count, but that definitely looks like over a hundred to me. Maybe 200? I don't know, but it's definitely weird considering there appears to only be about twenty people in the bar. Those are my kinda people. And while this Jäger train is certainly impressive, I have been waiting on a beer for over a half hour now. Like, to the point that I've actually started stea-- "Hey, what happened to my drink?!" Blame the bartender.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Sham, who agrees somebody must have just won the lottery to cover that tab.