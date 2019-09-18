Bartender Sets Up 100+ Jägerbomb Chain Reaction

September 18, 2019

jagerbomb-chain-reaction.jpg

This is a video from the Flying Pig Downtown Hostel in Amsterdam of a 100+ Jägerbomb chain reaction (although the girl at the other end of the line does have to keep it going once, and almost twice). Granted I didn't actually count, but that definitely looks like over a hundred to me. Maybe 200? I don't know, but it's definitely weird considering there appears to only be about twenty people in the bar. Those are my kinda people. And while this Jäger train is certainly impressive, I have been waiting on a beer for over a half hour now. Like, to the point that I've actually started stea-- "Hey, what happened to my drink?!" Blame the bartender.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Sham, who agrees somebody must have just won the lottery to cover that tab.

Sure, Why Not?: Llama Shaped Pepper Spray

Previous Story

Group Of Young Crocodiles Vocalize Like Laser Blasters Upon Seeing Their Caretaker

Next Story
Read More: alcohol, booze, chain reaction, chug it! chug it! chug it!, close but there was that hiccup, dare to dream, do-over i demand a do-over, dominos, drinking, having a great time, no but seriously if i don't get my hoegaarden soon i'm going to throw a hissyfit, shots! shots! shots!, so that's what that looks like, sure why not, video
Previous Post
Next Post