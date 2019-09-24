An Official Jack Links Beef Jerky Sasquatch Costume

This is the $150 Jack Links Adult Sasquatch Costume available exclusively from HalloweenCostumes. It makes you look like the Sasquatch from those Jack Links beef jerky commercials. Unfortunately, it also makes you look like eating and drinking is going to prove difficult. And if eating and drinking is difficult, you know making out is gonna be. And what is Halloween as an adult for if not fulfilling your wildest fantasy of three-way kissing sexy Batman and a cardboard Transformer?

Keep going for direct front and rear shots in case that affects your purchase decision.

Thanks to Angela, who clearly works for HalloweenCostumes but failed to offer to send me a free sasquatch costume, making my decision of what to be this year significantly more difficult.