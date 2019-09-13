Alien Babies: Dozens Of Rhino Beetle Pupae Wriggling Around In Their Egg Carton Incubation Chamber

This is a short video of a few dozen rhinoceros beetle pupae (previously) wriggling around in their incubation chamber, looking all like Chick-Fil-A nuggets. It's weird how some small bugs and worms and larvae creep me out, but these giant bastards don't bother me. Why do you think that is? "It's harder to imagine one in your butt?" Did you mean harder or more exciting, and are you projecting?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees it would be pretty gnarly to open up a carton of eggs and have those mamma jammas wriggling hi.