This is a video of Youtuber Supercar Blondie giving a rather in-depth tour of the Vision 103EX, Rolls Royce's idea of car they would produce in 2035. Unfortunately, as crazy as it all is, I couldn't help but notice it still has wheels. That's disappointing.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Shannon S, who agrees all automakers should have to sign a pact to produce hover vehicles only by 2025.