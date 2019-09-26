A U.S. Map Of Each State's Best Gas Station Coffee

This is a U.S. map highlighting each state's best gas station coffee based on over two million ratings collected and tabulated by GasBuddy (an app for finding cheap gas and decent stations) from 2016 to 2019. Do you agree or disagree? Personally I don't drink too much coffee when I'm on the road because it makes me have to pee, and do you know what happens when I have to pee? "You try to fill a Gatorade bottle, it overflows, you soak your pants and seat and crash into a ditch." Wait -- were a first responder?!

Thanks to my dad, who agree the best gas stations have their own made-to-order hoagie counters like Wawa.