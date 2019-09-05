A Tour Of One Of LEGO's Minfig Production Lines

This is a in-depth video tour of the LEGO factory in Kladno, Czech Republic, starring the production line for all the different minifig parts and pieces manufactured there. I swear I just saw so many legs and heads, it was ridiculous. And there's soooooo much specialized equipment. As a matter of fact, I'm pretty sure it's ALL specialized equipment.

And speaking of specialized equipment-- "Not your penis." NOPE, no clue what that thing's for. "Strictly decorative." That was gonna be my guess, help me string some lights?

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees you can never have too many minifigs, especially the space cadet ones.