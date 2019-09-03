A 10-Foot Plastic Kayak That Can Fold Up Origami Style Small Enough To Fit On Your Back

September 3, 2019

This is the Kickstarter campaign for the Inlet folding kayak from Oru Kayak ($750+). The 20-pound, 10-foot kayak folds up origami style to only 42-inches x 19-inches, making it small enough to fit in even the most compact of cars, on your back, or in your-- "There's no way that would fit in my ass." Well not with that attitude. It's called believing in yourself, you should watch more sports movies and try it sometime.

Keep going for a couple more shots and a video.

origami-kayak-2.jpg

origami-kayak-3.jpg

  • Douchy McDouche

    I'm sure all that folding and unfolding are going to do wonders for its structural integrity.

  • I only like motorboats.
    http://s5.favim.com/orig/14...

  • Deksam

    Glad to see you're back in black... Well, turquoise???

  • Munihausen

    4. Immediately tip it over because it is unstable AF and made from recycled latte cups.
    5. Get eaten by one or more sharks.

  • The_Wretched

    That's why you bring the dog along.

  • Munihausen

    I'll have to watch myself next time we go canoeing.

  • GeneralDisorder

    Mostly the shape and the water-tightness is all you need. If it's not rigid enough then you'll definitely drown.

  • Deksam

    Still can't protest an oil rig with it, without being a hypocrite...

    https://i.redd.it/d8vbxi5bb...

  • GeneralDisorder

    Carving your own wooden kayak is a lengthy process.

