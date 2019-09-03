95 Member LEGO Droid Orchestra Performs The Star Wars Theme

This is a video of 95 LEGO Boost droids (46 R2-D2s, 25 GONK droids, and 24 mouse droids) performing the Star Wars theme on 4 cellos, 10 violins, 8 xylophones, 8 keyboards, and some percussion instruments. Thirty iPads were also used for control. The construction and setup of the orchestra took a staggering 3,148 hours. That is a lot of hours. Like, 131 days worth of hours, although I assume those are combined man-hours and not like one man locked away in a basement for four months, which, holy shit -- Dave! *unlocks basement door, kicks skeleton down stairs* I just wanted to win at hide and seek.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Charles CF, who agrees it's only a matter of time until droid orchestras are performing battle songs while their armies march on humanity.