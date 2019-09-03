95 Member LEGO Droid Orchestra Performs The Star Wars Theme

September 3, 2019

This is a video of 95 LEGO Boost droids (46 R2-D2s, 25 GONK droids, and 24 mouse droids) performing the Star Wars theme on 4 cellos, 10 violins, 8 xylophones, 8 keyboards, and some percussion instruments. Thirty iPads were also used for control. The construction and setup of the orchestra took a staggering 3,148 hours. That is a lot of hours. Like, 131 days worth of hours, although I assume those are combined man-hours and not like one man locked away in a basement for four months, which, holy shit -- Dave! *unlocks basement door, kicks skeleton down stairs* I just wanted to win at hide and seek.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Charles CF, who agrees it's only a matter of time until droid orchestras are performing battle songs while their armies march on humanity.

A 10-Foot Plastic Kayak That Can Fold Up Origami Style Small Enough To Fit On Your Back

Previous Story

Thanks, Internet!: Kittens Wrestling In WrestleMania Action Figure Wrestling Ring

Next Story
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: a labor of love, beep boop bop, dang, droids, impressive, lego, man i love those gonk droids those are my kinda droids, music, oh wow, orchestra, so that's what that looks and sounds like, songs, star wars, theme, time consuming, video
Previous Post
Next Post