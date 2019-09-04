304.773 MPH: Video Of A Bugatti Cheron Setting New World Record For Fastest Production Car

A slightly modified Bugatti Cheron recently set a new world record for the fastest production car and became the first to pass the 300 MPH mark after clocking in an entirely too fast 304.773 MPH. For reference, it feels like my car is going to rattle itself apart at anything over 55 MPH. Some more info about the feat while I remind myself to pick up some more duct tape on my lunch break:

The Chiron used was in what is described by Bugatti as "near production" spec, modified with an additional safety cell and with aerodynamic changes and higher seventh-gear ratios, which we believe will be incorporated into a celebratory limited-edition model. It also used a slightly more powerful version of the regular Chiron's quad-turbocharged W-16 engine, turned up to produce 1600 hp, the same total made by the recently announced Centodieci.

The record was set in conjunction with Italian constructor Dallara, which makes the Chiron's body and developed the aerodynamic kit, and also Michelin which created the very special tires capable of dealing with such huge forces, rotating up to 4100 times a minute. The specially constructed Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tires were all X-rayed before being selected for use on the car.

Man, that's fast. Maybe not as fast as me, but I'm faster than The Flash. As a matter of fact I'm so fast several friends nicknamed me the Silver Surfer. "I thought it was because you used to huff metallic paint." Strictly a coincidence.

