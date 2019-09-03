3 Dudes On Moped Attempt Truck Heist On Highway With Video Game Sound Effects Added

This is a short worthwhile security cam video from the back of a truck starring three not-so-smooth criminals on a moped (not bad, but I've seen clown mopeds carry way more) attempting to gain access to the back of the vehicle while traveling down a highway and failing miserably, but with some BONUS Mario and Metal Gear Solid video game sounds added for effect. Obviously, if you have any better idea why the internet was invented other than this video, I'd really like to hear it so I can argue about how stupid and wrong you are.

Keep going for the video, it's a treat.

