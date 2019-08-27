You Know How I Feel About Whimsy: A Holder For Boiling Eggs That Looks Like Six Little Penguins

Seen here after taking a 7-minute vacation to the opposite of the Antarctic, this is the $18 Egguins egg holder designed and sold by Peleg Design. It can hold eggs while boiling them (with a handle that always stays cool), chilling them in the refrigerator, or serving them to guests. It does it all! But really just holds eggs and looks like penguins in the process, which is weird when you think about it because penguins don't even lay eggs. *assistant whispering in ear* I meant of course penguins lay eggs, they're cats aren't they?!

Keep going for a few more shots.

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees if you don't have a novelty kitchen tool for absolutely everything, are you even cooking?