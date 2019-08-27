You Know How I Feel About Whimsy: A Holder For Boiling Eggs That Looks Like Six Little Penguins

August 27, 2019

penguin-egg-holder-1.jpg

Seen here after taking a 7-minute vacation to the opposite of the Antarctic, this is the $18 Egguins egg holder designed and sold by Peleg Design. It can hold eggs while boiling them (with a handle that always stays cool), chilling them in the refrigerator, or serving them to guests. It does it all! But really just holds eggs and looks like penguins in the process, which is weird when you think about it because penguins don't even lay eggs. *assistant whispering in ear* I meant of course penguins lay eggs, they're cats aren't they?!

Keep going for a few more shots.

penguin-egg-holder-2.jpg

penguin-egg-holder-3.jpg

penguin-egg-holder-4.jpg

Thanks to Charlotte, who agrees if you don't have a novelty kitchen tool for absolutely everything, are you even cooking?

Now You're Talking: A Homemade Slip-And-Slide With A 360-Degree Loop

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Douchy McDouche

    "chilling them in the refrigerator"

    Wat? What kind of psychopath boils eggs and then puts them in the fridge to chill?

  • The_Wretched

    Cute but I want to use a lid.

  • Good point. Also, I'd prefer that the P'egg-uins (better name) had little whistles so it sounds like they're screaming when I dunk 'em. ;-)

  • Eric Ord

    Why are you such a psycho?

  • Christena Tozier

    I habitually gain an estimated 6,000 to 8,000 US dollars nearly every 30 days using the net. Haven't you understood that the future is in the internet arena whether or not be online advertising or just working for businesses that are based and hire online workers. If you do not do it now you will always regret it sooner or later you will be force to make the change but you won't be in the driver's chair any longer. What exactly are the advantages to having the ability to make money online? Well there are several. For one there is increased capacity to automate and therefore be working even while, you're sleeping. You also don't have to work at the uncomfortable and typical work environment. You can work where you want--at home, at the library, at the coffee shop, in your cottage, or in your Caribbean cruise. Other enormous advantages to a"make money online" type of job are you don't need to worry about merchandise whether is storage, supply, tech support, you name it. So this sounds great ? What exactly are you waiting for? Oh. . .you think that the first risk of quitting the job to generate money on the internet is too large? Well then do not quit your job! You are able to easily keep both a standard job and an online income at precisely the exact same time and you will find very soon that you don't have anything to fear. So please do not wait, today is your opportunity to beat the mad rush and at the pace that makes you comfortable. => ajaxperturbed.clan-24.de

  • Eric Ord

    I was so excited to get a reply because people have been IGNORING ME lately.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: birds, boiling eggs, cooking, cute, food, kitchen, novelty kitchen products, penguins, pork chop sandwiches?!, sure why not, things that look like other things, whimsical, you know how i feel about whimsy, you not cooking -- yeah i do
Previous Post