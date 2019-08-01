Yikes: Researchers In Deep-Sea Submersible Get Up Close And Personal With Giant Shark

This is a video from the researchers aboard the very cramped OceanX deep-sea submersible when they have a run-in with a large female bluntnose sixgill shark. Hey -- it's all fun and games until a shark starts gnawing through oxygen hoses and the rest of your life support system. Apparently bluntnose sixgill sharks can grow up to a very respectable 20-feet. For reference, I topped out at 6'1". My girlfriend is 5'5", but a little over 16-feet long. "You've gotta stop making love to that car." My neighbor doesn't know!

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Linby, who agrees they must have been nearing Atlantis.