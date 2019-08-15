WTF!: Parasitic Worm Turns Snail Into Strobing Zombie To Get Eaten By Birds, Continue Its Reproductive Cycle

August 15, 2019

This is a freaky deaky video of a snail that's been invaded by a parasitic Leucochloridium worm, which has used chemical control to cause the normally nocturnal snail to venture out into the daylight where its vulnerable. Oh, and then proceeded to commandeer its motor functions and moved into its eye stalks and begun pulsating in a way that mimics a caterpillar, so the snail will get eaten by a bird and the worm can continue its reproductive cycle in the bird's gastrointestinal track, eventually producing eggs in the bird's poop to start the unholy cycle all over again. Now I think I speak for everyone when I say that intervention with Mother Nature is long overdue. The only question is how we can lure her somewhere without her knowing it's a setup. "We'll tell her she's won an award for all the freaky deep sea shit she's created recently!" Not a bad idea. "Thanks." A terrible one, she'll see it coming from a mile away and infect us all with anal roaches. "Are those even a real thing?" Well they certainly will be if we go with your dumbass plan.

Keep going for a longer video (but it's really just more of the same and I'm pretty sure the gif was already more than enough anyways) while I try to figure out how to break this circle of life.

Thanks to DT, but also kinda no thanks to DT.

