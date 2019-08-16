Whoa: Man Shows The Deep, Crystal-Clear Water Of Barracuda Lake In The Philippines

This is a video from German traveler Tomson capturing a view of the crystal-clear water and rock formations of Barracuda Lake in the Philippines. Wow, Mother Nature, trying to make up for yesterday's snail zombifying parasitic worms I see. Well nice try but it isn't going to work! I don't just forget about....I don't just forget about -- dammit, I need to take more ginkgo biloba. Apparently Barracuda Lake was actually named for the unusually large barracuda that can be found there, although I suppose they could have named it No GW Lake for the very same reason.

Keep going for the video.



Thanks to Brian M, who agrees it's all fun and games until a barracuda decides it wants to nibble dem toes.