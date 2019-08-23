Wheeeee!: Car's Air Conditioning Vent Spins At Top Speed

August 23, 2019

This is a video of a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am's air conditioning vent catching the breeze and proceeding to spin up to top speed. Now I'm not sure just what the hell it's doing, but-- *lightning flashes, we're suddenly back to November 5th, 1955* Holy shit, I've gotta find Doc!

Keep going for the video (the sound is nice too) while I watch it again and try to see my future in all that spinning.

Thanks to Dougie, who knows what I like, and I like the dumbest stuff imaginable.

