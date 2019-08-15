What Is Wrong With You?: Man Faceplants In Real Life Jumping Off Building In Virtual Reality

August 15, 2019

This is a video from a house party I wasn't invited to (looks lame anyways) of a guy on top of a virtual tightrope or rooftop or something doing a bellyflop from the virtual height and smacking the very real pavement below with his face. Why would you do that? Do people really get this lost in virtual reality? I don't get it. "Drugs?" Haha, nice try, HR -- but I ain't peeing in nothing for you today. And don't even think about touching the Arizona Iced Tea can under my desk.

Keep going for the full video with lead-up.

Thanks to Joshua S, who agrees virtual reality will eventually kill us all.

  • digidude
  • jimmycleaver

    Why am I more curious on the footwear he's wearing? Can't tell if those are long black socks with flip-flops or some kind of ninja tabi boots?

  • Douchy McDouche

    "He's Beginning to Believe" - Morpheus.

  • sizzlepants

    "Do people really get this lost in virtual reality?"

    Have you really not tried VR yet? Because it's entirely probable that with just a little bit of alcohol that, yes, yes you could easily get that lost in VR, Plus having that weight just in front of forehead messes with your balance.

