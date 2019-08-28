What Are You?!: Maine Coon Cat That Looks Like A Majestic Werewolf-Lion Hybrid

In other cat news (I love those mammer jammers), this is a short video of Vivo the Maine Coon Cat of the OtiCami Maine Coon Cattery (more pictures on their Facebook page) letting you know he is your werewolf-lion king and you are his lowly subject. "But--" SILENCE, PEASANT. "Hey you're not Vivo." No, but as acting Paw of the King I speak for him in his stead. "Where is he?" I don't know, probably at war with the dogs our out meowing at the moon. Now if you'd be so kind as to point me towards the nearest house of pleasure, I'll be on my way. *pointing* THAT'S A WALL.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees long live the king.