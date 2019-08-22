What A Time To Be Alive: Pumpkin Spice SPAM Coming This Fall

Because nothing quite says it's fall time like pumpkin spice or getting pushed off a cliff by a jilted lover who discovered you've been cheating, SPAM has announced a new limited-edition Pumpkin Spice flavor coming September 23rd to the online Spam Shop and Walmart. So -- are you gonna try it? "Try it?! It's going to the centerpiece of Thanksgiving dinner this year!" Aww, I knew I could count on you. "For?" Making me feel better about my own sense of taste and decency.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who agrees there's just something about eating something straight out of a can that makes you feel like a trailblazing cowboy. Oooooor somebody who's hit rock bottom.