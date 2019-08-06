We've Come So Far: A Vintage Atari Video Games Commercial From 1982

This is 'We Have The Vision', a commercial for Atari video games first aired in 1982. You might laugh now, but if you were a kid growing up in 1982 you can bet your jean short wearing ass you were doing all your chores extra well, hoping your parents would take notice and remember that Atari game you wanted when your next birthday rolls around. Those were different times. Kids these days? They just get in screaming matches with their parents because they cut the internet at dinner time when they were right in the middle of miserably losing another game of Fortnite.

