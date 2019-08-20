We're Freeeee!: Dozens Of Air Mattresses Blow Across Park During Strong Winds Before Outdoor Movie

August 20, 2019

Note: Watch your volume, wind.

This is a video captured by Robb Manes prior to a 'movie under the stars' event in the Stapleton neighborhood of Denver, Colorado where everyone's inflatable mattresses decided they wanted to get high too and took off in the high winds. Could you imagine if you were one of those mattresses? That must have been exhilarating. I mean you spend your whole life deflated in a closet, only occasionally being blown up and quietly sexed on by houseguests, then one minute you're free blowing through a field. *sighs sadly* I only hope at least a couple of those mattresses were able to find their way over the rainbow.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks again to my dad, who agrees somebody should have ridden one of those like a magic carpet.

  • So do they blow up the mattresses and then just leave them? They don't tie them down or sit on them so this doesn't happen?

  • Bling Nye

    "Here we see a school of the inflatable silver mattress, a remarkable creature, invasive to this part of the world, that in large numbers have been known to clog traffic and cause major disruptions to the local fauna. Here it appears they have caught wind of prey, as you can see one or two humans scurrying about in fear. The inflatable mattresses have no natural predators, which makes their schooling behavior a bit of a novelty since rather than foil attempted predation by college students and the homeless, it appears the behavior is more of a means to cause confusion amongst their prey, causing them to give up hope and thus become easy targets for the insatiable mattresses." - Sir David Attenborough

  • Douchy McDouche

    The mattressocalypse has begun.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    Nah, bet $10 this is just viral marketing for Wess Anderson's next stop-motion epic.

  • FearlessFarris

    Those mattresses will be passing through Indiana sometime today.

