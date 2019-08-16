Vintage News Broadcast From 1962 Asking Australians If They Think There's Life On Other Planets

This is an Australian news broadcast from 1962 asking people on the streets of Sydney if they believe there's life on other planets. The answers are pretty evenly mixed with about half saying yes, half saying no, one guy saying the Bible wouldn't allow it, one man who's German, and one guy who says he's actually seen a flying saucer. Unfortunately, nobody insisted they are an alien, which was a missed opportunity if you ask me. PROTIP: when you're given a shot, take it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees with all the freaky animals and insects in Australia you'd think these people would be convinced aliens are among us.