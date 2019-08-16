Vintage News Broadcast From 1962 Asking Australians If They Think There's Life On Other Planets

August 16, 2019

life-on-other-planets.jpg

This is an Australian news broadcast from 1962 asking people on the streets of Sydney if they believe there's life on other planets. The answers are pretty evenly mixed with about half saying yes, half saying no, one guy saying the Bible wouldn't allow it, one man who's German, and one guy who says he's actually seen a flying saucer. Unfortunately, nobody insisted they are an alien, which was a missed opportunity if you ask me. PROTIP: when you're given a shot, take it.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Joseph A, who agrees with all the freaky animals and insects in Australia you'd think these people would be convinced aliens are among us.

Life: Wind Blows Pool Float Woman Is About To Jump Onto, Causing Bellyflop

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
  • Deksam

    Though, it does look like a rejuvenated Abe Lincoln was beamed back into the 60s.

  • James Mcelroy

    was that Australian Tom Cruise that they interviewed first?

  • Jenness

    Its crazy that this is Sydney compared to the Sydney of today. I'm a bit depressed at how incredibly tolerant, civil and respectful everyone was despite being pulled out of their daily routine to answer questions. Also, the fact that the reporter immediately broke into French so converse with the man who only spoke French was refreshing.

  • Douchy McDouche

    Well, some things don't change.

  • Jenness

    Diversity of opinion that didn't end up in being angrily accused of being some sort of bigot? Wait - no - that has changed.

blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: aliens, asking questions, asking the hard hitting questions, australia, interviews, is there life on maaaaaaars, journalism, life, man on the street, oldschool, outerspace, somebody get carl sagan on the phone, space, the solar system, the universe, vintage
Previous Post