Video Of New York City Appears Frozen In Time Shot From Car At 960FPS

August 6, 2019

This is a video from Youtuber Glen Makes of various views around New York City as shot from a car at 960 frames/second. People almost appear completely frozen, although you can see some leg movement in a few scenes. I thought the trippiest part was watching the way all the different road and building lights flash when shot in such super slow motion. The things we can't see with the naked eye, you know? "What about them?" Like what kind of underwear you're wearing. "I'm not." I know. "How?" I'm not either and it gives me a sixth sense. "Then why can't I?" Not enough Midichlorians.

Thanks to Haardvark, who agrees Glen's Uber driver should have at least gotten a driving credit at the end of the video.

  • The_Lady_in_the_Van

    Looks like the opening of Person of Interest

  • GeneralDisorder

    Man, that was a great show.

  • Closet Nerd

    I think its starting to kick in....

