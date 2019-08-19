Timelapse Of A Stadium Being Converted From Concert Venue To Soccer Field In Three Days

This is a timelapse video of the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam being converted from a U2 concert venue to a game-ready soccer field in just short of three days. That's impressive. You know it's crazy to think they can do this in so little time yet the city can't manage to ever fix the potholes in my neighborhood so I don't have to constantly apologize to my car on the way back from the grocery store. *rubbing dash* I'm sorry, baby -- you know the government is.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Josh J, who agrees I should run for mayor, and I just might.