They Are Among Us: Guy Creates Floating Bubble Foam Alien

August 26, 2019

This is a short video of a person who clearly knows how to spend a weekend, creating an alien shaped foam form and letting it float off into the wild blue yonder. Do you think anybody reported an alien sighting afterward? "No." I don't know, I suspect somebody did. "Was it you, GW?" Tehehe! "What's wrong with you?" I wouldn't even know where to begin. "Start from the beginning." I was born, and it's all been downhill since.

Keep going for the full video while I search the internet for foam bubble recipes and start cutting a penis mold.

Thanks to Brian A, who agrees that out of every hundred people you see, at least two are aliens in disguise.

  • Closet Nerd

    Giant floating penises would be HILARIOUS!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Reminds me of Austin Powers.

  • Michael Knight

    the rapture has begun...

  • Nick Pappagiorgio

    It brings us love! Break its legs!

