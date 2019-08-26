"The Story Of A Generation Comes To An End", A Special Trailer For Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Released for the recent Disney fan club D23 Expo, this is a trailer for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker coming out December 20th. It starts with a lot of footage from the previous films in the Star Wars series, and ends with some CRAZY SHIT. A black-cloaked Rey with a folding red dual blade lightsaber? That can only mean one thing. "Which is?" Lightnunchucks are coming soon!

