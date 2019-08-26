"The Story Of A Generation Comes To An End", A Special Trailer For Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

August 26, 2019

the-rise-of-skywalker-trailer.jpg

Released for the recent Disney fan club D23 Expo, this is a trailer for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker coming out December 20th. It starts with a lot of footage from the previous films in the Star Wars series, and ends with some CRAZY SHIT. A black-cloaked Rey with a folding red dual blade lightsaber? That can only mean one thing. "Which is?" Lightnunchucks are coming soon!

Keep going for the trailer.

Thanks to everyone who sent this, none of whom even half-jokingly offered to take me to the movie when it comes out, which did hurt.

Facebook Pinterest

Gone In Thirty Seconds: Doorbell Cam Footage Of Thieves Stealing A Tesla Using Keyless Hack

Previous Story

Return to Geekologie

Return Home
blog comments powered by Disqus
Read More: disney, doing battle, epic battles, good vs evil, lightsaber, movies, no but seriously somebody offer to take me my feelings are hurt, pew pew pew, space battle, star wars, trailer, video, what does it all mean?
Previous Post