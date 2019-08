This is a very worthwhile video of BMX rider Tate Roskelley demonstrating some of the very creative tricks he's developed. It really is worth a watch, even if you aren't into BMX riding. Personally, I don't ride anything but a lawnmower around my neighborhood anymore, and I still loved it. "MY FLOWERS!" Haha -- suck it, Old Jerk Tom! (It's cool he can't run and doesn't own a gun)

Keep going for the video.