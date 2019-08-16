The First And Last Times Mister Rogers Sang 'Won't You Be My Neighbor'

This is a video of both the first (February 19, 1968) and last (August 31, 2001) times Mister Rogers sang 'Won't You Be My Neighbor' on his show, some 33 years apart. My God, what a treat that man was. You think he and Bob Ross were friends? Because in my mind they were, and in my mind they hung out on Friday nights and just had the best, happiest, most wholesome fun. *huffing spray deodorant* The times we would have had together.

Keep going for the video.

Thanks to Danby, who agrees August 31st, 2001 probably was the last beautiful day in the neighborhood.