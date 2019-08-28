The Entirety Of The Milky Way Galaxy Viewed From Earth In One Composite Image

Note: Larger version HERE.

This is a composite image of the entirety of the Milky Way galaxy, seen from both hemispheres of earth as taken by astrophotographer Maroun Habib. How did he do it? Let me copy/paste that for you while I try to convince a coworker to go get me a breakfast sandwich:

Is it possible to capture the entire plane of our galaxy in a single image? Yes, but not in one exposure -- and it took some planning to do it in two. The top part of the featured image is the night sky above Lebanon, north of the equator, taken in 2017 June. The image was taken at a time when the central band of the Milky Way Galaxy passed directly overhead. The bottom half was similarly captured six months later in latitude-opposite Chile, south of Earth's equator. Each image therefore captured the night sky in exactly the opposite direction of the other, when fully half the Galactic plane was visible.

Beautiful, isn't it? And it's crazy to think that every single one of those points of light is an alien waving a flashlight at earth. "That is crazy to think." Oh -- it looks like Greg is back with breakfast. Hey Greg, what'd you get me? *Greg reaches into Dunkin' Donuts bag, pulls out empty hand brandishing middle finger* My coworker Greg, ladies and gentlemen! Dumbass thinks I won't eat his hand.

Thanks to Ryan WL, who agrees space is all we've got left.