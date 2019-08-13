That's What You Get: Man Who Disposed Of Old Fridge By Pushing Off Roadside Cliff In Youtube Video Ordered To Retrieve It, Fined $50,000

This is a video starring a man in Almeria, Spain who decided to dispose of an old fridge and get some Youtube clicks in the process by tossing it off a roadside cliff. Unfortunately for him, police saw the video, located him, and ordered him to retrieve the appliance by hand and dispose of it properly, then fined him €45,000 [~£42,000; $50,500]. No word if the cameraman was also punished, but hopefully Captain Planet at least slapped him around for a bit. Still, $50,500? That's a serious fine. Maybe not as seriously fine as you are, but I've had a crush on you ever since we were in the same biology class in high school. "I don't remember you." Come on, we were lab partners briefly. "Wait -- were you the pig?!" I WAS THE WORM.

Keep going for the video while I painfully remember the first time you took a scalpel to one of my hearts.

Thanks to Sam The Slammer, who agrees that is not how you recycle.