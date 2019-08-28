That's Too Much: Public Toilet Flushes For A Full 43-Seconds

August 28, 2019

long-flush-toilet.jpg

This is a video from aflushionado Bradley Hunn, who claims he found "the most excessive toilet flush ever," with a public shitter flushing for a full 43-seconds. Now I'm as appreciative of a good flush as much as the next guy who never ceases to surprise and disgust himself in the restroom, but come on -- if a turd isn't gone in ten seconds, it never had any intention of going anywhere anyways.

Keep going for the video while I speculate why public restroom videos always make me feel so uncomfortable.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees if that thing can't flush a whole unopened pack of hotdogs, nothing can.

  • Tigerh8r

    The cleanest public toilet in history.

  • Bling Nye

    I feel like a safer statement is: "The least shitty public toilet in history." Because no matter how many gallons of drinkable water that that thing floods into the sewers, it's still a public toilet...

  • Douchy McDouche

    Oh it's one of those new Japanese thingies that doubles as a sink. 10 seconds of flushing, 30 seconds of hand washing.

  • Bling Nye

    C'mon, you can get more than your hands clean in there.

  • Bling Nye

    That toilet must be the overachieving new guy.

  • ChungLingSoo

    That's only about half as long of a flush as I need.

  • sizzlepants

    I don't want that clip in my browsing history but....

    Why film it instead of just telling the building maintenance that there's an issue with one of the facilities? There's obviously an issue with the trigger / float to stop the water.

  • Ivanna Pewpalott

    maybe he told them after he filmed it

  • Corky McButterpants
    Why film it instead of just telling the building...


    Because ppl be filming all sorts of dumb shit since they put cameras in phones.

    “Shall I enjoy this nice hot restaurant meal? No! I'm gonna faff about for 20 minutes putting it on Instgram.”

