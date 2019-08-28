That's Too Much: Public Toilet Flushes For A Full 43-Seconds

This is a video from aflushionado Bradley Hunn, who claims he found "the most excessive toilet flush ever," with a public shitter flushing for a full 43-seconds. Now I'm as appreciative of a good flush as much as the next guy who never ceases to surprise and disgust himself in the restroom, but come on -- if a turd isn't gone in ten seconds, it never had any intention of going anywhere anyways.

Keep going for the video while I speculate why public restroom videos always make me feel so uncomfortable.

Thanks to hairless, who agrees if that thing can't flush a whole unopened pack of hotdogs, nothing can.