Thanks, Internet!: Energetic Dog Goes Absolutely Nuts Prior To Actually Obeying Command

August 8, 2019

This is a video of beautiful girl and free spirit Molly at canine obedience school going absolutely wild prior to sitting at her owner's feet like she was supposed to. I don't know, I think she actually performed the command even BETTER than it was intended. Ten points to Ravenclaw for sure. I've already watched the video at leas a dozen times now and it just keeps getting better and better and I have every intention of showing it at my wedding instead of having a first dance.

Thanks to Marissa, who agrees sometimes you just gotta aid some flair to your routine.

  • ecafsub

    Vertical video should result in a permaban from the interwebz.

