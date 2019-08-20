Testing The Strength Of Glass Prince Rupert's Drops With A 150-Ton Hydraulic Press

This is a video from the Hydraulic Press Channel (I missed you) testing the strength of three different sizes (regular, large, world's largest) of Prince Rupert's Drops (Wikipedia if you're not familiar) with a 150-ton hydraulic press and 150-ton force sensor. They, uh, they can really handle the stress. The middle drop even manages to withstand a staggering 67,740kg of force before violently exploding, but not before denting the metal crush plate it was resting on. Impressive! For reference, if my girlfriend even brushes my Prince Rupert's Drops with a leg in the middle of the night I'm sent into a giggle-fit.

Keep going for the video, complete with slow motion explosions.

Thanks to Doug HD, who agrees magic is all around us.