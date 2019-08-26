Holy Smokes: Martial Artist Breaks Zip-Ties, Punches And Shin-Kicks Bones, Wood, Rocks, Wrenches

This is a video of a martial artist showing what he's made of (I think he's made of not being able to feel pain) by punching and kicking a variety of difficult to bend or break objects including bones, thick wooden blocks, metal wrenches, fruit, and rocks. He also smashes a couple unopened cans with a single hand, cracks apples under his chin, and is my new hero. Obviously, if I had even a quarter of his strength and determination I'd be afraid to touch my own penis.

Keep going for a couple videos.

