Smooth Criminal: Truck Driver Tries To Sneak Through Toll, Blows Three Tires

This is some security cam footage from a highway toll booth, starring a truck driver who decides to try to sneak through the toll following closely behind another truck. He fails miserably, mangling the gate arm and proceeding to blow three tires and destroy the rims on a sharp curb. Obviously, that was a pretty pathetic showing, and I really hope he didn't decide to include this footage in his getaway truck driving demo reel.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Jeffrey S, who informed me he's not sure what company this man was driving for, but that he's probably not driving for them anymore.