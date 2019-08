This is a slow motion video of a skydiver leaping from a hot air balloon and proceeding to casually snack on a fried chicken drumstick while in free fall. That's cool, but only one piece? And where's the potato salad and cole slaw? Man *pulling chute* some picnic this turned out to be.

Keep going for the video.

