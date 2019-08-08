Skid Loader Loses Its Claws Trying To Lift Massive Log, Sadly Squirts Hydraulic Fluid

This is a short video of a skid loader that, trying to lift a formidable piece of tree (that's decided it ain't going down without a fight) onto the back of a flatbed, gets its claws ripped off and sadly squirts hydraulic fluid onto the road. Man, I only wish I had been there. "You can't drink hydraulic fluid." I can drink anything I can swallow.

Keep going for the full video.

Thanks to Cameron, who agrees sometimes trying hard and believing in yourself still isn't enough and you break anyways.