Skid Loader Loses Its Claws Trying To Lift Massive Log, Sadly Squirts Hydraulic Fluid
This is a short video of a skid loader that, trying to lift a formidable piece of tree (that's decided it ain't going down without a fight) onto the back of a flatbed, gets its claws ripped off and sadly squirts hydraulic fluid onto the road. Man, I only wish I had been there. "You can't drink hydraulic fluid." I can drink anything I can swallow.
Keep going for the full video.
Thanks to Cameron, who agrees sometimes trying hard and believing in yourself still isn't enough and you break anyways.
-
Munihausen
-
The_Wretched
-
Frédéric Purenne
-
Draco Basileus